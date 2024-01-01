Barcelona coach Flick: Valencia too soon for Olmo

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says tonight's clash with Valencia is too soon for Dani Olmo.

The attacker arrived this week from RB Leipzig.

Flick said, "He's not an option for tomorrow as he has not trained much. First he has to train to be able to help us."

On fit-again Pedri, he continued: "He's a special player and he can change matches. He could be an option for the second half. He can help us a lot."

Flick added: "It won't be an easy game given Valencia are a good team who play attacking football."