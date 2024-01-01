Koeman admits Barcelona midfielder Jong may need surgery

Tribal Football
Koeman admits Barcelona midfielder Jong may need surgeryLaLiga
Holland coach Ronald Koeman admits Frenkie de Jong may need ankle surgery.

Barcelona midfielder De Jong was forced out of the Euros due to an ankle injury.

Koeman said, “He’s worried about his injury.

"Before the Euros we thought he would not make the first match but hoped he would be able to play in the tournament, in the end it was not like that.

“He has a serious injury and we have to wait and see how everything goes. I hope he recovers quickly, but he is not ready to play yet.”

