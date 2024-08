Barcelona coach Flick makes fresh decision on Lenglet

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is considering keeping hold of Clement Lenglet.

The France defender has been linked with a move away this summer after spending last season on-loan with Aston Villa.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Mundo Deportivo says Flick has been impressed by Lenglet in preseason.

So much so, that Flick wants Lenglet taken off the transfer-list.

With Ronald Araujo sidelined with injury, Flick sees Lenglet as a major part of his new season plans.