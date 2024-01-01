Napoli, Bologna in Barcelona contact for Lenglet

Italy is emerging as an option for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

After last season's loan with Aston Villa, Lenglet is up for sale at Barca this summer.

Sport says Napoli are in the picture for the Frenchman and Bologna have also now expressed interest - along with Saudi clubs.

The big problem for Barcelona is that neither Bologna nor Napoli are ready to meet Lenglet's personal demands, which means that a permanent transfer will be difficult to achieve.

A new loan probably means that Barcelona will have to pay a percentage of his salary.

Lenglet's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026.