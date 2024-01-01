Barcelona coach Flick impressed by AC Milan

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was impressed by AC Milan in Tuesday's preseason draw.

The match ended 2-2, with Milan winning the shootout in the US.

Flick said, "I talk more and more about my team.

"When Milan attack, they have really fast players.

"It was good to see, and they also know how to use the spaces that we gave them at the beginning, but we came back, and I think especially in the second half we had a lot of chances and everything went well, and they had some problems."