AC Milan watching Barcelona defender Inigo's situation

AC Milan are eyeing Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez.

The veteran stopper could become available this summer with Eric Garcia returning from last season's loan with Girona.

Inigo only joined Barca a year ago from Athletic Bilbao.

Mundo Deportivo says Milan are keeping tabs on his situation and are ready to move should he become available.

Inigo was in and out of the starting XI last season under former coach Xavi.