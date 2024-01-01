Barcelona tracking AC Milan midfielder Liberali

Tribal Football
Barcelona are tracking AC Milan midfielder Mattia Liberali.

Sky Italia says Liberali is on the radar of Spanish giants Barcelona. However, it does not seem that a move is particularly relevant at the moment.

Milan are planning to give Liberali more chances in the senior team in the coming season.

Liberali's contract with the Italian big club runs until the summer of 2026.

However, Milan coach Paulo Fonseca did state after victory over Real Madrid that a decision on sending Liberali away on-loan could yet be made.

