Barcelona coach Flick: I’m very happy with the first few weeks

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is delighted with his first weeks in charge.

Flick was presented to local media and fans on Thursday.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “I want to say I’m very happy. From the first minute, before signing my contract, we had dinner and the president gave me a letter translated into German in which there was something written that made me feel from the first moment that it is an incredible club, very big, and everyone has that respect.

“I’m very happy with the first few weeks. We have a lot of players from La Masia, and I’m very grateful for the work done at La Masia with these players. It’s very good, we have a great time and the first thing I saw was the quality and intensity. We work very hard in training, we have wonderful young players who want to give 100%.

“I can feel it from the board, the staff, the coaches… The technical team is new and the club has made great efforts to bring them in. You have to create this atmosphere for the players, so that you can develop them and take them to a higher stage in their career. And that’s what I’m going to focus on.”

Flick also delivered an update on the latest injury setback for Ansu Fati.

“Ansu in the first days of (pre-season) was amazing. He was very fit and he showed it in training. It’s a shame not to have him here or in the United States. We will help him to come back stronger.”