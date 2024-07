Barcelona transfer-list Ansu Fati

Barcelona have transfer-listed Ansu Fati.

The Spain winger spent last season on-loan with Brighton, which have passed on the prospect of signing him permanently.

Sport says Barca have now put Fati up for sale.

The Catalans are fielding plenty of loan proposals, while there is also concrete interest from Saudi Arabia.

However, Fati will not consider a move to the Middle East at this stage of his career.