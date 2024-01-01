Fati suffers fresh injury setback at Barcelona

Tribal Football
Ansu Fati has suffered a fresh injury setback at Barcelona.

The winger, after last season's loan with Brighton, is out of Barca's US preseason tour due to injury.

Fati suffered a foot injury in training this week and Barca have decided it best for his recovery to remain at La Masia.

It was announced today: "In training on Tuesday, the first team player Ansu Fati suffered an injury to the right foot.

"Conservative treatment will continue in Barcelona and the time back to training will be marked by his recovery."

 

