Ole vs Jose? Besitkas and Fenerbahce in for Barcelona outcast Fati
LaLiga
Besiktas and Fenerbahce are chasing Barcelona winger Ansu Fati.

Mundo Deportivo says Besiktas have sounded out the Spaniard's camp. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Black Eagles are trying to increase the pressure on the winger and his agent Jorge Mendes to convince him to move to Istanbul for at least the next six months.

However, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe are also actively in for Fati. Mourinho and the player share Mendes as their agent.

So far, however, Fati has always closed off any possibility of leaving Barcelona, ​​to which he is tied until 2027, despite not being part of the plans of coach Hansi Flick. 

