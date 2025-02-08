Szczesny due new contract offer from Barcelona

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Wojciech Szczesny is in line for a new contract offer from Barcelona.

Coaxed out of retirement by Barca earlier this season, Szczesny signed a deal to the end of the term as he arrived to cover Marc-Andre ter Stegen after his season-ending ACL injury.

However, the Pole is now regarded as Barca's No1 ahead of Inaki Pena and Sport says management want to extend his agreement into next season.

Barca want to give Ter Stegen as long as possible to recover and are happy to lean on Szczesny for the forseeable future.

As such a new 12-month deal is being prepared for the former Juventus keeper's consideration in the coming weeks.

