Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona coach Flick explains freezing out Fati
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick explains freezing out Fati
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has explained freezing out Ansu Fati.

Fati didn't make the bench for Sunday's Supercopa final triumph over Real Madrid.

Flick said on Tuesday: "I'm honest with everyone, I've spoken to him.

"It's whatever he wants. I told him when I arrived that he was ready to be a professional and show great performances. He got injured, but after the injury he didn't show us his 100 percent. And it's a shame for him and for us.

"He didn't give his all. He has to work like everyone else and give his best. That's what we want."

Fati has only played in eight games this season, counting all competitions, and has only accumulated 188 minutes.

