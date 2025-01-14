Lenglet unsure of Atletico Madrid plans

Clement Lenglet says he's enjoying his time with Atletico Madrid - though is unsure of his future beyond this season.

The France defender is on-loan at Atletico from Barcelona, where he has a deal to 2026.

Lenglet told AS: "At the moment I don't know anything, I'm in a phase where I want to compete, do well and then choose the best option for me.

"Why did I come to Atlético? For the values, I speak a lot with (Antoine) Griezmann and I knew that Atlético had very strong values ​​that I identify with.

"I thought that things would adapt well to my personality."