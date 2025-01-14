Tribal Football
Most Read
Ipswich boss McKenna pushed about Philogene transfer delays
REVEALED: What Real Madrid president Florentino told Modric after Barcelona hammering
Bayern Munich to bid for Man Utd midfielder
Napoli learn Man Utd terms for Zirkzee departure

Lenglet unsure of Atletico Madrid plans

Carlos Volcano
Lenglet unsure of Atletico Madrid plans
Lenglet unsure of Atletico Madrid plansLaLiga
Clement Lenglet says he's enjoying his time with Atletico Madrid - though is unsure of his future beyond this season.

The France defender is on-loan at Atletico from Barcelona, where he has a deal to 2026.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lenglet told AS: "At the moment I don't know anything, I'm in a phase where I want to compete, do well and then choose the best option for me.

"Why did I come to Atlético? For the values, I speak a lot with (Antoine) Griezmann and I knew that Atlético had very strong values ​​that I identify with.

"I thought that things would adapt well to my personality."

Mentions
LaLigaLenglet ClementGriezmann AntoineAtl. MadridBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Dario Felman column: Atletico Madrid can win LaLiga; Real Madrid lack respect; Corberan at Valencia?
Man Utd forward Rashford favours foreign exit
Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid following Sporting CP pair Debast, Diomande