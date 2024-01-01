Barcelona coach Flick didn't expect Gundogan exit; talks Christensen stay

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick insists he always felt Ilkay Gundogan would stay this season.

The midfielder left Barca today to return to Manchester City.

Flick, ahead of facing Athletic Bilbao, said: "Before Valencia we already considered it. I was aware that he wanted to help us and I know him as a human being and person, but he changed his mind.

"I can only speak well of him."

On talk of Andreas Christensen following Gundogan out the exit door, Flick also said: "Why shouldn't you count on it. I have spoken with him and we have discussed what we see.

"He has had some physical problem and has not trained with us. He is a fantastic player who played a lot last year with some problems. He has to be at 100 percent. At 80 percent he can't help us. We have to help him. It is our priority."