Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push
Man Utd could bid for unwanted Chelsea star
Ugarte agent in Manchester today to close Man Utd deal
Super agent Minguella slams Barcelona over Roque deal

Barcelona coach Flick didn't expect Gundogan exit; talks Christensen stay

Barcelona coach Flick didn't expect Gundogan exit; talks Christensen stay
Barcelona coach Flick didn't expect Gundogan exit; talks Christensen stay
Barcelona coach Flick didn't expect Gundogan exit; talks Christensen stayAction Plus
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick insists he always felt Ilkay Gundogan would stay this season.

The midfielder left Barca today to return to Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Flick, ahead of facing Athletic Bilbao, said: "Before Valencia we already considered it. I was aware that he wanted to help us and I know him as a human being and person, but he changed his mind.

"I can only speak well of him."

On talk of Andreas Christensen following Gundogan out the exit door, Flick also said: "Why shouldn't you count on it. I have spoken with him and we have discussed what we see.

"He has had some physical problem and has not trained with us. He is a fantastic player who played a lot last year with some problems. He has to be at 100 percent. At 80 percent he can't help us. We have to help him. It is our priority."  

Mentions
LaLigaGundogan IlkayChristensen AndreasBarcelonaManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wife of Gundogan hints Barcelona exit sealed
Man City agree Gundogan transfer with Barcelona
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off