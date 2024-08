Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us

Barcelona chief Deco admits they wanted to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Deco has confirmed Williams rejected Barca's approach this summer.

"I want him to come, but he doesn't want to come," Deco told COPE.

When asked if anyone else will be recruited, Deco replied: "Yes."

Barca coach Hansi Flick has made a request to Deco to bring in a new winger capable of playing on the left flank.