Tribal Football
Most Read
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Ugarte AND Chilwell? Why signing Chelsea's discarded left-back makes sense for Man Utd
Sterling camp releases statement after Chelsea AXE today

Barcelona willing to cut loose Gundogan this week

Barcelona willing to cut loose Gundogan this week
Barcelona willing to cut loose Gundogan this week
Barcelona willing to cut loose Gundogan this weekLaLiga
Barcelona are willing to cut loose Ilkay Gundogan this week.

Gundogan has made a verbal transfer request and while coach Hansi Flick has stated he wants to keep the midfielder, the club think otherwise.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marca says clearing Gundogan's €15m salary off the books will help them register Dani Olmo and also keeps alive the prospect of signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams before the market closes.

Olmo's arrival and a fully fit Pedri would also reduce the need for Gundogan's availability to Flick.

As such, the likelihood of a departure is growing for Gundogan, who has offered himself back to former club Manchester City.

Mentions
LaLigaGundogan IlkayOlmo DaniWilliams NicoBarcelonaAth BilbaoManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool ponder meeting buyout clause of Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
Villa go for Barcelona winger Raphinha in LaLiga transfer merry-go-round
Chelsea, Man City facing deadline to land Olmo