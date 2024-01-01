Barcelona willing to cut loose Gundogan this week

Barcelona are willing to cut loose Ilkay Gundogan this week.

Gundogan has made a verbal transfer request and while coach Hansi Flick has stated he wants to keep the midfielder, the club think otherwise.

Marca says clearing Gundogan's €15m salary off the books will help them register Dani Olmo and also keeps alive the prospect of signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams before the market closes.

Olmo's arrival and a fully fit Pedri would also reduce the need for Gundogan's availability to Flick.

As such, the likelihood of a departure is growing for Gundogan, who has offered himself back to former club Manchester City.