Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Barcelona chief Deco talks Yamal and Nico

Barcelona chief Deco talks Yamal and Nico
Barcelona chief Deco talks Yamal and Nico
Barcelona chief Deco talks Yamal and NicoLaLiga
Barcelona chief Deco admits they're delighted for Lamine Yamal over his Euros success.

Deco saw Yamal score in Spain's semifinal win against France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, “It’s very nice to have Lamine. We already knew that he has a lot of quality and is showing incredible maturity. Also assuredness and serenity, both when he plays and when he speaks.

"He is a gift for everyone. For Barca, for Spanish football and for football in general.”

On Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, Deco added: “He’s not a Barca player, I’m coming to watch the game."

Mentions
LaLigaYamal LamineWilliams NicoBarcelonaAth BilbaoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Yamal again talks up 'brother' Williams joining Barcelona
Yamal hoping Barcelona sign Williams
CLOSER? Barcelona agree contract terms with agent of Athletic Bilbao winger Williams