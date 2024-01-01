Barcelona chief Deco talks Yamal and Nico

Barcelona chief Deco admits they're delighted for Lamine Yamal over his Euros success.

Deco saw Yamal score in Spain's semifinal win against France.

He said, “It’s very nice to have Lamine. We already knew that he has a lot of quality and is showing incredible maturity. Also assuredness and serenity, both when he plays and when he speaks.

"He is a gift for everyone. For Barca, for Spanish football and for football in general.”

On Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, Deco added: “He’s not a Barca player, I’m coming to watch the game."