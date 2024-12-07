Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona chief Deco talks Olmo, Raphinha situations
Barcelona chief Deco talks Olmo, Raphinha situationsProfimedia
Barcelona chief Deco is confident Dani Olmo will be registered for the second-half of the season.

Barca need to balance the books in order to fit Olmo's registration under their wage ceiling.

Deco said: "We are working on it, there is not much to discuss."

Meanwhile, Deco admitted management's satisfaction with Raphinha's form this season.

He stated, "In his first season, when Barça won the league, he was fundamental. He scored many goals, provided assists, and is one of the players who has played the most... but in the end, when things don't go well, things, on an individual level, aren't valued too much.

"This year, the team started well, he's doing well and things are working out."

