Barcelona chief Deco reaches Tah agreement after Leverkusen meeting

Barcelona are closing on a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

Off contract in June, Tah has announced he will leave Bayer at the end of the season.

And Jijantes says a deal is in place between Tah and Barca.

Barca sports chief Deco recently traveled to Germany and met  with Tah and his agent in Leverkusen. The meeting was held at a local restaurant and broke up in a positive fashion.

An agreement was reached leaving all parties satisfied.

Tah, as it stands, will play out the season with Bayer, though commit to a pre-contract with Barca next month.

 

