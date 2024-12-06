Barcelona chief Deco reaches Tah agreement after Leverkusen meeting
Barcelona are closing on a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.
Off contract in June, Tah has announced he will leave Bayer at the end of the season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Jijantes says a deal is in place between Tah and Barca.
Barca sports chief Deco recently traveled to Germany and met with Tah and his agent in Leverkusen. The meeting was held at a local restaurant and broke up in a positive fashion.
An agreement was reached leaving all parties satisfied.
Tah, as it stands, will play out the season with Bayer, though commit to a pre-contract with Barca next month.
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play