Deco shuts down Viktor Gyokeres to Barcelona talk

Barcelona sporting director Deco has shut down a potential move for Sporting striker Victor Gyokeres in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old is widely expected to leave Sporting this summer amid interest from almost every major European club having scored 54 goals in his 52 games this season.

Deco has seemingly taken Barcelona out of the race to sign Gyokeres, however, claiming they don’t need to sign the Sweden international.

He said: “Gyokeres is a great striker who did excellent things at Sporting but we’re currently not looking for that position. We have Lewandowski at number 9”.

Gyokeres looks destined to move to the Premier League with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man United all battling to secure his signature.

