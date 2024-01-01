Barcelona chief Deco: Flick appointment a necessary change

Barcelona chief Deco insists Lamine Yamal's heavy playing schedule isn't the fault of coach Hansi Flick.

Some inside Spanish say Flick should be managing the 17 year-old's minutes better.

But Deco told RAC-1: "The calendar is being discussed. I think the issue of the national team is not the coach's fault. He is not to blame for the Nations League. Before there were fewer official matches and now in every match you risk your life. It is something that needs to be analysed.

"It's an important week, in the Champions League, a week against Real Madrid, against Sevilla at home. We want to go into the game against Real Madrid as leaders and to do that we have to try to beat Sevilla at home, who are an important rival. It's an important test for Bayern. The game against Real Madrid won't decide anything, because we're still in the first few games, but it's always an important game. We have to recognise that."

On claims he could've resigned, Deco continued: "There are difficult times. The change of coach, he was one of the best figures of the club and he did very well at the time but things didn't work out... this wears you down, but it's part of the job. I never doubted that I would continue here."

On Flick, he added: "It's a change that was considered necessary. There is a general idea of ​​improving the squad and rejuvenating it. This gives you the results."