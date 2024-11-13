Barcelona chief Deco details contract plans for Gavi, Pedri and Araujo

Barcelona sports chief Deco says they're happy with the make-up of Hansi Flick's squad.

Deco admits they're delighted with Gavi now returning from his long-term knee injury.

"Gavi is a special player. Gavi's character and what he has is everything a footballer needs to have. Besides, he's only 20 and he looks like he's 26 or 27," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"Gavi has the world in front of him and I don't think there is a better club for him than Barça. I think Barça will also be good with players like Gavi, Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Dani Olmo."

Deco also discussed contract negotiations with Gavi and Pedri.

"Of course the negotiations are two-fold but if you go back to what I said earlier, when a player wants it, it will always be done. It all depends on what he wants and I imagine that Gavi, like Pedri, wants to be at Barça.

"Speaking of extensions, in football we know that all players want the best contracts and clubs want the best players, but there is one main point for me which is to know what the players want. I think Pedri's extension will happen because I think Pedri wants to write history at the club, he feels comfortable here, he is happy, he wants to win titles and he is back to his best level after working hard."

Deco also raised Ronald Araújo's situation.

"I imagine that Ronald wants to be part of what will become of Barça in the coming years, a Barça that will fight for all the titles, that will win, that will be there," he added.