Barcelona need to sell SEVEN players to register Joan Garcia and Nico Williams.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sell seven players so they can register new signing Joan Garcia at top target Nico Williams for next season.

Hansi Flick’s side are hoping to bolster their squad after an impressive domestic treble winning season as they chase the Champions League.

Garcia, 24, has already joined from local rivals Espanyol while Nico Williams is edging closer to a move from Athletic Club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the club’s ongoing financial issues mean they will have to sell a massive seven players in order to register the two.

Barcelona are said to be confident they can get it done with Ansu Fati, Pau Victor, Pablo Torre, Inaki Pena, Oriol Romeu, Andreas Christensen, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all up for sale.