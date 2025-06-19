Athletic Bilbao winger Nico makes unusual request in Barcelona negotiations

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is desperate to move to Barcelona this summer.

The Spain international rejected an offer from Barca last summer, which eventually saw him sign a new deal with Athletic.

However, 12 months on and Nico now wants the move to happen, says Sport.

And so much so that Nico has offered to act as an intermediary between the two clubs to help settle on a fee for him.

With a deal to 2027, Nico's contract carries a buyout clause of €60m - a fee Barca are unwilling to pay.

Instead, Nico hopes to act as a middle-man so both clubs can reach a satisfactory price.