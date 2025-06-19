Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool to break British transfer record twice as they line up bid for Newcastle's Isak
Ferguson: My worst Man Utd signing; a disaster!
Liverpool duo Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa agree to join same club

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico makes unusual request in Barcelona negotiations

Carlos Volcano
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico makes unusual request in Barcelona negotiations
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico makes unusual request in Barcelona negotiationsLaLiga
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is desperate to move to Barcelona this summer.

The Spain international rejected an offer from Barca last summer, which eventually saw him sign a new deal with Athletic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, 12 months on and Nico now wants the move to happen, says Sport.

And so much so that Nico has offered to act as an intermediary between the two clubs to help settle on a fee for him.

With a deal to 2027, Nico's contract carries a buyout clause of €60m - a fee Barca are unwilling to pay.

Instead, Nico hopes to act as a middle-man so both clubs can reach a satisfactory price.

Mentions
LaLigaWilliams NicoBarcelonaAth BilbaoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Deco meets with Nico Williams ahead of Barcelona move
Man Utd's Rashford's desperate for Barcelona move as he continues Spanish training camp
Barcelona hatch plan for Diaz to pile pressure on Liverpool over £51M summer transfer