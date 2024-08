Bayern Munich offer Coman to Barcelona

Bayern Munich have offered Kingsley Coman to Barcelona.

Sport says Coman, 28, has been offered to Barcelona this week.

Bayern Munich are open to both a potential sale and a loan.

It's suggested Barcelona still believe in signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, but Coman could be an option later in the summer window.

Barça are also well on their way to signing attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, 26, from RB Leipzig.