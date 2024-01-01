Barcelona attacker Raphinha proud of hat-trick in Valladolid rout

Barcelona attacker Raphinha was delighted with his hat-trick in victory over Real Valladolid.

Raphinha struck three goals as Barca won 7-0 on Saturday night.

He later said: "I don't know if it was my best game, but it was one of the best. It's the first hat-trick of my career and I'm happy to help my teammates.

"I feel good, I've been working hard since I came back from vacation. I knew that this season was very important for me and I'm trying to be at my best.

"Today's game has shown that there is no need for other players to arrive.

The team is working hard. We always want to score a lot of goals, but the utmost respect for the opponent is to score goals without making jokes."