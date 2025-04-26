Barcelona attacker Raphinha aware of mega Al-Hilal offer: If they'd made it last year

Raphinha says he's fully committed to Barcelona.

The Brazil attacker has acknowledged he is aware of interest from Al-Hilal.

It's been suggested the Saudis will offer €100m for Raphinha, who will be offered a four-year deal worth €200m.

"I was informed of the offer from Saudi Arabia and, honestly, I was very surprised because the fees were so high," he told TNT Brasil.

"If they had made me this offer last year, I think I would have gone. At the time I was mentally devastated and this offer would have completely changed my life, as well as that of my wife and my family.

"Anyone who says otherwise is lying. It is impossible to see numbers like these and not think that they can completely change your life. However, I think I still have a lot to give in Europe.

"I can still make an important contribution to the successes of Barcelona, ​​​​and this gives me the opportunity to continue representing the national team. This is what has closed my mind to money and made me more open to my dreams."