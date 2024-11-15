Barcelona attacker Olmo: Rodri Ballon d'Or victory for all Spanish football

Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo says Manchester City midfielder Rodri deserved the Ballon d'Or this year.

Olmo says Rodri's victory was one for all of Spanish football.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said from the Spain camp: “The year he had, or has had, with the cherry on top of the Euros, being chosen as best player, he deserved it.

"There were other great candidates, like (Dani) Carvajal. Seeing Rodri celebrating that moment with his family was very nice. What he said conveys what many of us feel: it is a Ballon d’Or for Spanish football.

"There were two beasts of world football who swept everything for many years (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo). But this time Spanish football won.”