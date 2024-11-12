Rodri on Real Madrid boycott of the Ballon d'Or: It didn’t hurt me that they weren’t present

Rodri on Madrid boycott of the Ballon d'Or: “It didn’t hurt me that they weren’t present"

Manchester City star Rodri has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Ballon d’Or.

The midfielder pipped Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid to take the honor, which led to Real boycotting the event.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rodri finished first, with Vinicius and teammate Jude Bellingham coming second and third.

Rodri told COPE on why he felt he won the award: “I think consistency - I believe that’s the hardest thing in football. I’m not trying to pat myself on the back; when I haven’t been the best, I’ve said so. When I thought someone else deserved it, I’ve acknowledged that too. I believe I was the most consistent player that season.

“Maybe not with the highest peaks, and perhaps last season I had more important or standout moments, but in terms of consistency, I think so. But what do I know? It’s not for me to debate whether I deserved it or not.

"In 2023 I thought I could win it for my great season at City and this year I think I did even better.”

“It didn’t hurt me that they weren’t present. I have to respect everyone’s decision, although I wouldn’t have acted the same way. But they do what they want,” he added on Real’s boycott.

“I felt a bit of disbelief when, at the time of the presentation of the trophy, half the room shouted ‘Vinicius, Vinicius!’ In any case, there was a lot of respect for me from the audience because afterwards they all stood up and applauded me.

“I would vote for (Dani) Carvajal second, and yeah, Vinicius third. I never disrespected anyone, and I truly respect Vinicius and Real Madrid.

"People have to understand that healthy sportsmanship. In the end, it’s a private party, a moment when you’re not thinking about anything else.

“I didn’t miss Vinicius not congratulating me. I care about my people, my family and my club. I wouldn’t have done what Real Madrid did by not showing up to the gala, but there’s no point in thinking about it any more."