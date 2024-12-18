Atletico Madrid preparing a huge bid for Man Utd star Garnacho

Argentinian forward Alejandro Garnacho could be in line to leave Manchester United in the summer.

The Red Devils have been very happy with Garnacho’s development over the past two seasons.

However, he has recently fallen out of favor with manager Ruben Amorim, amid being left out of the Manchester derby.

Per The Sun, Atletico Madrid are assessing the situation with a view to bringing the forward back to Madrid.

Garnacho started his career in Spain before he moved to United, while he was still a youth player.

Now he may be in line for a return to Spain, if he is considered surplus to requirements at United in the summer.