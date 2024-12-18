Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Rashford’s brother speaks out after Amorim drops him from Man Utd squad

Atletico Madrid preparing a huge bid for Man Utd star Garnacho

Ansser Sadiq
Atletico Madrid preparing a bid for Man Utd star Garnacho
Atletico Madrid preparing a bid for Man Utd star GarnachoAction Plus
Argentinian forward Alejandro Garnacho could be in line to leave Manchester United in the summer.

The Red Devils have been very happy with Garnacho’s development over the past two seasons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he has recently fallen out of favor with manager Ruben Amorim, amid being left out of the Manchester derby.

Per The Sun, Atletico Madrid are assessing the situation with a view to bringing the forward back to Madrid.

Garnacho started his career in Spain before he moved to United, while he was still a youth player.

Now he may be in line for a return to Spain, if he is considered surplus to requirements at United in the summer.

Mentions
Garnacho AlejandroManchester UnitedAtl. MadridPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
London duo rival Man Utd, Real Madrid in Davies Bosman battle
Man Utd, Barcelona following Marseille super junior Bedja