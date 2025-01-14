Barcelona announce Martinez injury absence

Barcelona have lost defender Inigo Martinez for the coming month.

The veteran suffered a hamstring injury in the first-half of Barca's Supercopa final triumph against Real Madrid on Sunday.

After scans on Monday, it's been confirmed Martinez will be sidelined for a month.

The defender has been a first-choice for coach Hansi Flick so far this season.

Barca announced this morning: "The tests carried out this morning, January 14, have shown that the first team player Iñigo Martínez suffers a rupture of the femoral biceps of the right thigh. The approximate withdrawal time will be around 4 weeks."