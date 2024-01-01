Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Rashford to go? Why it's lining up Man Utd's No10 will be sacrificed for PSR
Man Utd inform PSG they won't meet current Ugarte price

Barcelona announce Marquez departure

Barcelona announce Marquez departure
Barcelona announce Marquez departure
Barcelona announce Marquez departureLaLiga
Barcelona have announced Rafa Marquez is leaving.

The Barca Atletic coach is having his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marquez is set to accept the assistant coaching post with Mexico, where he will work with Javier Aguirre.

Barca announced: "Rafa Márquez will not continue as coach of Barça Atlétic.

"The Mexican coach has reached an agreement with FC Barcelona to rescind his contract as he seeks to take on a new professional challenge. 

"The Club would like to thank Rafa Márquez for his dedication and professionalism during his time as coach in which he became a fundamental figure in the players' development and wishes him all the best in the future on both a professional and personal level." 

Mentions
LaLigaMarquez RafaelBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barca Atletic coach Marquez 'agrees' to take Mexico assistant coaching post
Marquez ends doubts by inking new Barcelona contract
Barca Atletic coach Marquez drops exit surprise; admits Victor frustration