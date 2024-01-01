Barcelona announce Marquez departure

Barcelona have announced Rafa Marquez is leaving.

The Barca Atletic coach is having his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marquez is set to accept the assistant coaching post with Mexico, where he will work with Javier Aguirre.

Barca announced: "Rafa Márquez will not continue as coach of Barça Atlétic.

"The Mexican coach has reached an agreement with FC Barcelona to rescind his contract as he seeks to take on a new professional challenge.

"The Club would like to thank Rafa Márquez for his dedication and professionalism during his time as coach in which he became a fundamental figure in the players' development and wishes him all the best in the future on both a professional and personal level."