Barca Atletic coach Marquez drops exit surprise; admits Victor frustration

Barca Atletic coach Rafa Marquez has hinted he could be on the move this summer.

The Mexican was speaking after their Segunda A promotion final defeat to Cordoba.

He said: "There is a very good relationship with the club. I am happy, they are happy. It's just a matter of seeing if we can reach an agreement... and seeing if something comes up along the way, perhaps higher up.

"It's been two very good years, with learning. We'll talk about it in the next few days.

"I have to keep learning, but if something important comes up higher up, I'll have to analyse it. I'm in no hurry to have to choose something that might not convince me and I'd rather stay here. I'm very open to what we talk about with Barça, to give it priority."

Marquez was also asked about keeping hold of on-loan Girona striker Pau Victor, who has been mentioned in a swap for Oriol Romeu.

"I was trying to give them advice at the beginning of the season that this boy had the potential to be acquired. I think we have taken too long to make an offer, I don't know if negotiations will continue, it's out of my hands. I'm trying to give my opinion."