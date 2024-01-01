Barcelona announce departure of Roberto

Barcelona have announced the departure of Sergi Roberto.

The former club captain departs after Barca chose to allow him to come off contract this summer.

Roberto made 373 appearances for Barca after over 10 years in the first team.

The Blaugrana announced on Sunday: "Sergi Roberto has made his official departure from the Club where he has spent virtually his entire career, FC Barcelona.

"The first team captain's contract came to an end at the conclusion of last season and via an emotional video published on his social media networks he has made his farewell to the Club public.

"Furthermore, the Catalan player will hold a farewell event at the Auditori 1899 at at the Club on Tuesday 13 August at 12pm CEST in the presence of president Joan Laporta. The event will be shown live on Barça One."