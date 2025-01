Barcelona and Gavi agree terms over new contract

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is ready to sign a new contract.

The Spain international has agreed terms over a new deal, reports TV3.

It's suggested Gavi has settled on a contract to 2030, which will also include a buyout clause of €1bn.

Indeed, it's reported all parties are in agreement, with a signing ceremony to soon be confirmed.

The 20 year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2026.