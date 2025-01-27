Al-Qadisiyah moving for Barcelona youngster Prim

Al-Qadisiyah are moving for Barcelona youngster Pau Prim.

Sport says the Saudi Pro League club want to sign the midfielder immediately this week.

Prim is off contract in June, but Al-Qadisiyah want to take the 18 year-old now rather than secure him to a Bosman arrangement.

Prim has battled for regular minutes with Barca Atletic this season and in talks he has been assured by Al-Qadisiyah coach Michel of a regular game in the SPL.

Prim was added to Barca's Champions League squad at the start of the season.