Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confident of Heaven deal after Old Trafford visit
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham
Man Utd not writing off Antony after Betis move
Man Utd boss Amorim takes fresh swipe at Rashford after win at Fulham

Al-Qadisiyah moving for Barcelona youngster Prim

Carlos Volcano
Al-Qadisiyah moving for Barcelona youngster Prim
Al-Qadisiyah moving for Barcelona youngster PrimLaLiga
Al-Qadisiyah are moving for Barcelona youngster Pau Prim.

Sport says the Saudi Pro League club want to sign the midfielder immediately this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Prim is off contract in June, but Al-Qadisiyah want to take the 18 year-old now rather than secure him to a Bosman arrangement.

Prim has battled for regular minutes with Barca Atletic this season and in talks he has been assured by Al-Qadisiyah coach Michel of a regular game in the SPL.

Prim was added to Barca's Champions League squad at the start of the season.

Mentions
LaLigaPrim PauBarcelonaSaudi Professional LeagueAl QadisiyaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al Ittihad table bid for Barcelona attacker Fernandez
Barcelona chief Deco: A deal with Neymar can never be ruled out
Newcastle, Inter Milan alerted as Christensen rethinks Barcelona future