Al Ittihad table bid for Barcelona attacker Fernandez

Al Ittihad have tabled a bid for Barcelona attacker Unai Fernandez.

The Saudi Pro League giants have already made a cash offer for the Barca Atletic starlet.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Al Ittihad have sent formal bid to Barça for Unai Hernández worth €4/5m.

"Negotiations underway with more steps to follow for Barça B captain to join Saudi Pro League side.

"Deal on and advanced."

With Barca Atletic, Unai has worn the captain's armband this season.