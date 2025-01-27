Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confident of Heaven deal after Old Trafford visit
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham
Man Utd not writing off Antony after Betis move
Man Utd boss Amorim takes fresh swipe at Rashford after win at Fulham

Al Ittihad table bid for Barcelona attacker Fernandez

Carlos Volcano
Al Ittihad table bid for Barcelona attacker Fernandez
Al Ittihad table bid for Barcelona attacker FernandezLaLiga
Al Ittihad have tabled a bid for Barcelona attacker Unai Fernandez.

The Saudi Pro League giants have already made a cash offer for the Barca Atletic starlet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Al Ittihad have sent formal bid to Barça for Unai Hernández worth €4/5m.

"Negotiations underway with more steps to follow for Barça B captain to join Saudi Pro League side.

"Deal on and advanced."

With Barca Atletic, Unai has worn the captain's armband this season.

Mentions
LaLigaHernandez UnaiAl IttihadBarcelonaSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona chief Deco: A deal with Neymar can never be ruled out
Saudi Pro League reps maintain contact with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr
Chicago Fire move for Al-Hilal superstar Neymar