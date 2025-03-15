Barcelona winger Yamal: Why I don't feel pressure when playing

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal says he doesn't feel any great pressure when he's on the pitch.

The teen insists he still sees the game as something to enjoy and have fun with.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told DAZN: "I'm a creative, fun player. I might not touch the ball for a while, but in a minute I can do fun things, so to speak, like having fun going to a football match.

"I could imagine being a footballer, being at Barça , but obviously never so soon. Everything moves so fast that you don't stop to think. Thank God I haven't had any serious injuries, but I think that's when the moment will come when you realize that what you're doing is beautiful.

"But everything moves so fast that you don't think much."

Yamal also said: "The pressure starts when you have a bad game, and the excuse you try to find is pressure. But it doesn't exist; it's mental.

"If you just think about enjoying yourself and having a good time, you don't have any pressure."