Barcelona winger Yamal: Why I don't feel pressure when playing
The teen insists he still sees the game as something to enjoy and have fun with.
He told DAZN: "I'm a creative, fun player. I might not touch the ball for a while, but in a minute I can do fun things, so to speak, like having fun going to a football match.
"I could imagine being a footballer, being at Barça , but obviously never so soon. Everything moves so fast that you don't stop to think. Thank God I haven't had any serious injuries, but I think that's when the moment will come when you realize that what you're doing is beautiful.
"But everything moves so fast that you don't think much."
Yamal also said: "The pressure starts when you have a bad game, and the excuse you try to find is pressure. But it doesn't exist; it's mental.
"If you just think about enjoying yourself and having a good time, you don't have any pressure."