Barca Atletic coach Marquez defends blunder for playoff defeat: We have our philosophy

Barca Atletic coach Rafa Marquez has defended the manner of their Segunda B promotion final defeat to Cordoba.

After drawing 1-1 in the first-leg, the score was also locked at 1-1 in the second-leg when an error by Barca playing out from the back handed Cordoba the chance to net the winner.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Marquez insisted they had a way of playing that would not change.

He said, "We have a philosophy and an idea that in the end you have to die with that idea of ​​​​play. With this idea you have to take certain risks and this is what caused the second goal.

"Sometimes it happens and other times it doesn't. It is part of the risk of playing like this. Playing in another way is not the Barça style and that is one of the priorities and for some reason they hired me, to try to make the boys have this philosophy."

Marquez penned a new 12 month deal with Barca yesterday.