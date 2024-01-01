Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Barca Atletic coach Marquez defends blunder for playoff defeat: We have our philosophy

Barca Atletic coach Marquez defends blunder for playoff defeat: We have our philosophy
Barca Atletic coach Marquez defends blunder for playoff defeat: We have our philosophy
Barca Atletic coach Marquez defends blunder for playoff defeat: We have our philosophyLaLiga
Barca Atletic coach Rafa Marquez has defended the manner of their Segunda B promotion final defeat to Cordoba.

After drawing 1-1 in the first-leg, the score was also locked at 1-1 in the second-leg when an error by Barca playing out from the back handed Cordoba the chance to net the winner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, Marquez insisted they had a way of playing that would not change.

He said, "We have a philosophy and an idea that in the end you have to die with that idea of ​​​​play. With this idea you have to take certain risks and this is what caused the second goal.

"Sometimes it happens and other times it doesn't. It is part of the risk of playing like this. Playing in another way is not the Barça style and that is one of the priorities and for some reason they hired me, to try to make the boys have this philosophy." 

Marquez penned a new 12 month deal with Barca yesterday.

 

Mentions
Marquez RafaelBarcelonaCordobaLaLiga
Related Articles
Marquez ends doubts by inking new Barcelona contract
Barca Atletic coach Marquez drops exit surprise; admits Victor frustration
Marquez makes clear Barca plans