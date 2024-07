Barcelona make opening offer for Mallorca striker Domenech

Barcelona have made an opening offer for Real Mallorca striker Marc Domenech.

Barca have made a €300,000 bid for the youngster - which was immediately rejected by Mallorca.

Domenech has starred for Mallorca's youth team and came to the attention of Barca scouts last season.

His deal with Mallorca carries a €1m buyout clause. But it will rise to €3m if he is promoted to Mallorca B.