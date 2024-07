Real Mallorca eyeing Borussia Dortmund defender Morey

Real Mallorca are eyeing Borussia Dortmund defender Mateu Morey.

The Spaniard comes off contract at the end of the month and is wanted by Mallorca.

Morey left Barcelona in 2018 to join BVB as an academy player.

The defender has been hit by numerous injuries and has only played 9 games for BVB this season.

TMW says Mallorca are now moving for Morey as he comes off contract.