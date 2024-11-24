Baraja pleased as Valencia defeat Real Betis on emotional day

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja was pleased for the fans after their 4-2 win against Real Betis.

It marked VCF's first game at the Mestalla since the DANA floods. Hugo Duro struck twice on an emotional day for the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Baraja later said, “We had to be very clear about changing our mindset when the match started. We started very focused and that allowed us to score. The start in the second half was key. We were successful, something that made the difference, and we managed the advantage, which is not easy.

“Today there was a lot of chemistry between the team and Mestalla. I always like Mestalla like that, it makes the difference . The respect before the match and the support throughout the game were felt.

"This difficult time we have experienced in Valencia has made us see that, united, we can change things . If we have brought a smile today, we are happy. We will continue working to help from our position and to return to normality.”

Regarding his team's performance, Baraja highlighted the energy and attitude shown: “What I liked most was the communion with Mestalla and the forcefulness in the attacks. This result gives us confidence to continue believing that we can win this type of match.”