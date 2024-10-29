Valencia coach Baraja: I feel confidence of fans

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja says he feels the confidence of the board.

Baraja was speaking ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey tie at Parla Escuela.

He said, "I have always said that if we are united we are stronger. I believe that Mestalla's support will be there for Saturday's game (in LaLiga). I know that they will respond. I believe that at this time and in this difficulty the fans will help in Saturday's game and in the rest of the games.

"To get out of this situation Mestalla must be behind the team. The next rival is Madrid. I have never complained about the fans, I have only asked for unity in these difficult times.

"I feel calm in that sense. The club has given me confidence and peace of mind. The fact is that I am standing up and with the confidence, conviction and energy to turn the situation around and assume the greatest responsibility. I am here to withstand the pressure that comes with being in the moment we are in. This is football and through effort and calm the team can change the situation.

"I feel valued and respected by the Valencia fans. I also have children and I get angry with them. I know that the fans will help us. I feel strong and convinced to continue."