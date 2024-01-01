Hernandez pens new Leganes deal

Leganes defender Javi Hernandez has signed a new contract.

Hernandez has penned a deal to 2027.

The club announced today: "CD Leganés and defender Javi Hernández reached an agreement on Tuesday to extend their contract for another season.

"In this way, the Jerez native, whose relationship with the club ended in 2026, extends his relationship with Pepinero's team for another season, until June 30, 2027.

"Javi Hernández arrived at Butarque in 2020, playing two full seasons as a white-blue player before being loaned to Girona FC, in 2022, and to Cádiz CF, in 2023. Last summer he returned and has played all five games this season LALIGA EA SPORTS under the orders of Borja Jiménez, already reaching the number of 82 official games with the laurel shield.

"The relationship between the club and Javi Hernández is now extended until the end of the season 2026/27."