Baptista returning to Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid midfielder Julio Baptista is returning to the club this summer.

The Brazilian is set to replace Alvaro Arbeloa as prime youth coach, with his former teammate securing promotion to Castilla.

Marca says Arbeloa will succeed Raul, who is leaving his job with Castilla this summer.

Baptista has had previoius work with Real Valladolid B, where he was hired by club owner and former Real Madrid star Ronaldo Nazario.

Baptista has always maintained a good relationship with Real Madrid and when the opening came up, they were quick to offer him the post.