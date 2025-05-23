Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric announces he is leaving Real Madrid: Everything has a beginning and an end
Man United transfer kitty revealed after Europa League heartbreak
'Always Real Madrid' - Enzo Fernandez puts Chelsea on alert
Enzo encouraged as Chelsea inform Real Madrid of sale price

Baptista returning to Real Madrid

Carlos Volcano
Baptista returning to Real Madrid
Baptista returning to Real MadridAFP7 / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Former Real Madrid midfielder Julio Baptista is returning to the club this summer.

The Brazilian is set to replace Alvaro Arbeloa as prime youth coach, with his former teammate securing promotion to Castilla.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marca says Arbeloa will succeed Raul, who is leaving his job with Castilla this summer.

Baptista has had previoius work with Real Valladolid B, where he was hired by club owner and former Real Madrid star Ronaldo Nazario.

Baptista has always maintained a good relationship with Real Madrid and when the opening came up, they were quick to offer him the post.

Mentions
LaLigaBaptista JulioArbeloa AlvaroReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul under consideration at Getafe
Cesc: Como want to sign more Real Madrid players
'Always Real Madrid' - Enzo Fernandez puts Chelsea on alert