Leeds want to replace Daniel Farke with Real Madrid legend

Leeds United are reportedly seeking to replace Daniel Farke with Real Madrid legend Raul despite earning promotion back to the Premier League.

Per The Athletic, Raul, 47 is weighing up his next move and is set to depart as manager of Real Madrid Castilla at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now, according to Spanish outlet AS, Leeds have already offered him a chance to take over as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

That comes after current boss Farke led the West Yorkshire club to the English top-flight, winning the Championship with an impressive 100 points from their 46 games.

Raul looks set to have plenty of options once he steps down, with Villareal and former club Schalke also said to be interested.