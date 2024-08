Barcelona chasing deal for €90M AC Milan star Leao

Barcelona are determined to land AC Milan striker Rafael Leao.

Mundo Deportivo says Barca are turning to Leao after being frustrated in their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

Milan are prepared to sell Leao this month for €90m.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta really likes Leão and a serious attempt to get a deal done will be made.

Leão has scored 58 goals and 50 assists in 211 competitive games for Milan.