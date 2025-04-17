Balague: Real Madrid board will have message for Ancelotti

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague is convinced Carlo Ancelotti is leaving Real Madrid.

Balague, Lionel Messi's biography says the Real coach won't survive their Champions League quarterfinal defeat by Arsenal.

Real were beaten home and away by the Gunners and eliminated from the competition 5-1 on aggregate.

Balague told BBC Sport: "Real Madrid stand at the crossroads. They have a squad in need of refreshing. The defeat to Arsenal hasn't caused a reset, it has simply confirmed the need for it.

"For Ancelotti the message will be clear - it's time to move on."

He added, "This is a squad that needs new energy. Toni Kroos has never truly been replaced, the midfield lacks control. While Luka Modric remains a legend, the need for someone who can control the tempo without being 39 years old is obvious.

"The club has to face hard decisions this summer."