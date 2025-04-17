Ancelotti concedes Real Madrid position in doubt after Arsenal loss

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti conceded they were outplayed by Arsenal in both legs of their Champions League quarterfinal defeat.

The Gunners' 2-1 win at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night saw them reach the semifinals 5-1 on aggregate.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Ancelotti said: “It's a disappointment to go out of the Champions League, it's normal to think so. It's the other side of football. There is the happy part, which has happened many times; and there is the sad part.

"We have to manage the sad part just as we manage the happy part. Now there are three competitions left and we have to be focused on LaLiga, the Copa (del Rey) final and the Club World Cup.”

“Arsenal were better than us in both games. We tried everything in the tie. It could have changed with the penalty that was taken because it could have changed the momentum of the tie.

"But Arsenal defended well and we found it difficult to find space. In terms of intensity, we did better but it wasn't enough.”

Too soon for analysis

Ancelotti stated it was too soon to consider what went wrong over both legs.

He continued: “I don't think it's right to do an analysis today. We have to accept the tie and the setbacks that are going to happen. We have to hold our heads high because we did very well in this competition in recent years.

"This year we have to endure and suffer. In sport, this can happen because there are no invincible teams. I was clear with my players. We have to keep our heads up, we have to learn from it and fight for the next game.”

Future clouded

The focus during the media conference soon switched to Ancelotti's position and the Italian admitted he wasn't sure if he'll be in charge for the summer's Club World Cup in the USA.

He was also asked if this was his last Champions League game and the Italian conceded: “I don't know.

"Maybe the club will decide to make a change. It could be this year or next year, when my contract runs out.

"The day I finish here I can only do one thing and that is to thank this club. It could be tomorrow, in 10 days or in a year and the only thing I will do is thank the club. I don't care if my contract ends this year or next year.”